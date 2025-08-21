Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Gift to Fans: Mega157 Title Reveal Tomorrow, August 22

Fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi are in for a grand birthday celebration. The much-awaited title of his upcoming film, currently referred to as Mega157 and ChiruAnil, will be officially unveiled tomorrow at 11:25 AM on the PCX Screen at Prasads IMAX, Hyderabad.

Directed by blockbuster maker Anil Ravipudi, the film promises to be a high-voltage entertainer, combining Chiranjeevi’s charm with Ravipudi’s trademark mass appeal. The title and glimpse launch has been planned as a public event, giving fans the thrill of watching Chiranjeevi’s stylish new avatar on the big screen as part of the celebrations.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and Sushmita Konidela under Gold Box Entertainments, the project presents Chiranjeevi in a fun-filled, light-hearted role. Adding to the buzz, Nayanthara will be seen opposite the Megastar as the female lead.