Watch: Aishwarya, Daughter Aaradhya Back in India After Cannes Glitz

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024 with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo charmed the onlookers at the 77th edition of the festival in France. After making waves on the red carpet, Aishwarya along with her daughter has now returned to India.

On May 19, photographers captured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya arriving at the Mumbai airport early in the morning. Aishwarya sported an all-black outfit with a printed overcoat, exuding style. She wore light makeup, kept her hair open, and donned sunglasses. The actress held her bag in one hand, while the other was in a sling due to an injury. Aaradhya opted for a casual look with a white sweatshirt and denim pants. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled and waved at the paparazzi before leaving the airport.

During the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled on the red carpet for two consecutive days. For her first appearance, she wore a black gown adorned with metal flowers. On the second day, she opted for a shimmery blue and silver dress. Aishwarya's elegance was unmatched. However, she was seen with a sling cast around her hand and was captured being helped by Aaradhya on several occasions.



Aishwarya Exudes Elegance on Cannes Red Carpet



It's now come to the fore that Aishwarya broke her wrist and will require surgery. The actress fulfilled her professional commitments and will undergo treatment after returning to Mumbai.