BTS’ Golden Maknae, Jungkook revealed as to who was the first person he played his new song ‘Seven’ for. Jungkook’s cute gestures and appearance on different promotional fun events have captivated ARMY’s hearts.

During the promotion of ‘Seven’ with Apple Music and Spotify, Jungkook has to answer questions posed by the ARMYs. Last week, the worldwide streaming platform Spotify shared an interview with Jungkook calling it ‘Spotify Ball-terview’ on their channel ‘K-Pop ON! Spotify’.

During the interview, Jungkook had to answer the questions not just about the upcoming track but also about his life. Additionally, the singer played a game, for the fans to see his charm and love for them. This intriguing interaction was quite entertaining.

When asked about who was the lucky first listener of the track ‘Seven’, giggling, Jungkook mentioned that his Taehyungie Hyung was the first to listen to the song ‘Seven’ when Jungkook played the song after recording. He further shared that the two of them would send songs to each other when they create them.

The BTS singer also talked about how his and Taehyung’s choices in music are different, where Taehyung prefers calm songs. Despite the difference in the preferences, we can see that the artists share the same music vibe which might be the reason why Jungkook chose Taehyung to be his solo track Seven’s first listener.

Knowing the bond shared between both the BTS members, Jungkook and Taehyung, as they share the same ‘crackhead’ energy, it is quite evident that Taehyung had the honour of being the first one to listen to Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven’.

