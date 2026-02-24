BMW OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

The Telugu romantic comedy-drama BMW – Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi featuring Ravi Teja has generated strong curiosity ahead of its digital premiere. After a moderate theatrical run, fans are now eagerly waiting to stream the film online.

Story Overview

The film centres on Ram, a businessman who owns a wine brand called Anarkali. Though he appears settled in his married life with his wife Balamani, his professional ambitions lead him into unexpected complications. When a Spanish company turns down his partnership proposal, Ram decides to travel abroad to understand the rejection.

During his trip to Spain, he meets Manasa Shetty, a winery owner. Their initial interactions slowly develop into a deeper emotional connection. Unaware that Ram is already married, Manasa grows closer to him. Matters become even more complicated when she later travels to India for a wine festival. What begins as a professional setback gradually turns into a personal crisis filled with misunderstandings, suspicion and comic chaos.

The narrative blends romance, humour and emotional conflict, presenting a light yet dramatic take on relationships and consequences.

OTT Release Details

The digital streaming rights of the film have been secured by ZEE5. Earlier announcements suggested a February 13, 2026 release, but the premiere was postponed without detailed clarification. The film is now expected to begin streaming soon and will reportedly be available in five languages, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

Cast and Technical Team

The film is written and directed by Thirumala Kishore. Alongside Ravi Teja in the lead role, the movie features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi in significant roles. The supporting cast includes Edin Rose, Sonia Singh and Tarak Ponnappa.

Production responsibilities were handled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, while the music for the film was composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, adding a lively soundtrack that complements the film’s romantic and comedic tone.

Box Office and Audience Response

BMW – Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi hit theatres on January 13, 2026. The film managed a satisfactory performance at the box office and received mixed to positive responses from viewers. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10, reflecting decent audience appreciation.

With its OTT release expected shortly, the film is likely to reach a larger digital audience eager to watch this blend of romance, humour and relationship drama.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika’s Wedding Festivities Begin with Mehndi Ceremony in Udaipur