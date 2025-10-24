Bison Movie Review and Rating: Tamil Flavour Dominates Telugu Dubbed Version

After its Diwali release in Tamil, Bison Kaalamaadan — or simply Bison — storms into Telugu theatres this week. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film once again treads his signature terrain of caste, identity, and resilience, this time set against the backdrop of kabaddi. But while the film has its heart in the right place, it doesn’t always hit as hard as it intends to.

Story: When Dreams Collide with Discrimination

Set in the 1990s, the film follows Kittayya (Dhruv Vikram), a spirited youngster from a marginalised community who dreams of making it big in kabaddi. His father Velusamy (Pasupathy) discourages him, fearing that his son’s ambitions might clash with harsh social realities. As Kittayya battles prejudice both on and off the field, his struggle becomes not just about winning a game, but reclaiming dignity for his people.

Performances: Dhruv and Pasupathy Shine

Dhruv Vikram delivers a powerful, physically demanding performance. His transformation — both emotional and athletic — feels sincere and intense, cementing his evolution as an actor to watch. Pasupathy, as the conflicted father, is superb — balancing fear, pride, and vulnerability with remarkable restraint.

The chemistry between Dhruv and Pasupathy forms the emotional backbone of the film. Lal, Ameer, and Rajisha Vijayan add depth to the supporting cast, while Anupama Parameswaran is wasted in a fleeting appearance.

Direction & Writing: Mari Selvaraj’s Familiar Voice, Less Potent Punch

Mari Selvaraj, known for Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, once again weaves a story of systemic oppression and social commentary. However, this time the storytelling lacks the biting sharpness of his earlier works. The kabaddi portions feel undercooked — serving more as an allegory than a gripping sports narrative.

Certain sequences are impactful, but others feel stretched, testing patience. The screenplay’s predictability and heavy-handed messaging dilute what could have been an emotionally searing experience.

Technical Aspects

Ezhil Arasu K’s cinematography is one of the film’s strongest assets, painting rural Tamil Nadu with earthy textures and energy-filled kabaddi frames. Nivas K. Prasanna’s score tries to elevate the drama but occasionally overpowers it. Sakthi Thiru’s editing could have been crisper — trimming redundant emotional beats might have tightened the film’s flow.

In the Telugu version, the poor localisation stands out: Tamil texts, signboards, and tattoos remain untranslated, breaking immersion. This lack of attention to detail feels careless.

Verdict: Raw Energy, Uneven Execution

Bison is an earnest yet uneven film — a powerful idea that loses momentum in execution. It works in parts, mainly due to Dhruv Vikram’s charged performance and Pasupathy’s grounded emotion. But its length, repetition, and lack of nuance keep it from roaring like Karnan or Pariyerum Perumal.

If you’re drawn to socially conscious cinema and can look past its flaws, Bison is worth a one-time watch. Just don’t expect a full-throttle victory lap.