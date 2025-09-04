Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Contestants List, Premiere Date, When and Where to Watch

The wait is almost over! Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its ninth season, and host Nagarjuna is ready to bring more drama, fun, and suspense to television screens.

This season is going to be very different from what fans have seen before. For the first time, the reality show will feature not just film and TV celebrities but also ordinary people as contestants.

When and where to watch

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will take place on September 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The show will be aired on Star Maa and streamed online on Jio Hotstar.

Jio Hotstar teased the launch with a post on social media, saying: “The #BiggBossHouse turns into a battlefield of bonds and betrayals… destinies will be changed, friendships will dissolve. Don’t miss the grand launch on September 7 at 7 PM, only on Star Maa.”

Double house twist

In one of the teasers, Nagarjuna hinted at a “Double House, Double Dose” format. This means the contestants will be divided into two separate houses – one for celebrities and the other for commoners – adding a whole new twist to the game.

Commoner contestants

Before the show, a special event called Agnipariksha was held to shortlist participants from the general public. Out of 45 contestants who took part, only six commoners made it to the final list after several rounds of tests.

The selected six are: Divya, Prasanna, Pawan, Shreya, Anusha, and Shwetha. These contestants will enter the Bigg Boss house alongside celebrities for the first time in the Telugu version of the show.

Celebrities and drama ahead

While the full celebrity list is being kept under wraps, teasers promise a mix of glamour, rivalries, and shocking twists. Nagarjuna, who has been a fan-favorite host, also teased viewers by saying that the show will be full of unpredictable moments.

Quick FAQs about Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Premiere date: September 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Where to watch: Star Maa and Jio Hotstar

Host: Nagarjuna

Theme: Double House, Double Dose

Special feature: First-ever season with commoners and celebrities living separately in two houses

Selected commoners: Divya, Prasanna, Pawan, Shreya, Anusha, Shwetha

With a mix of new faces, high drama, and a double-house twist, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises to be one of the most exciting seasons yet.