Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nagarjuna Shows Red Card to Abhay, Direct Elimination

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in the Bigg Boss house as Abhay's behavior took a shocking turn for the worse. Once a well-behaved contestant, Abhay's ego inflated after becoming the chief, leading him to belittle others. However, things escalated when Abhay directly attacked Bigg Boss, questioning its fairness and declaring, "You're not Bigg Boss, you're Biased Boss! I'm better than this!"

Host Nagarjuna swiftly intervened, calling out Abhay's disrespect. "This is Bigg Boss house, and only Bigg Boss rules!" he asserted. "Show some respect!" Abhay, realizing his mistake, begged for forgiveness on his knees. Despite this, Nagarjuna issued a red card, signaling Abhay's potential elimination. "Get out, this moment!" he commanded, opening the gates.

Although reportedly red-carded, Abhay's fate hangs in balance. Will he escape elimination tomorrow? The consequences of his actions have left everyone wondering. Nagarjuna's stern warning made it clear that disrespecting Bigg Boss won't be tolerated.

