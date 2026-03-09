Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Gets Engaged to Kavya Reddy in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has officially entered a new phase in his personal life. The young star recently got engaged to Kavya Reddy in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad.

The engagement event was attended by close family members and a few prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. Several celebrities, including director Boyapati Srinu, actress Samyuktha Menon, and director Anil Ravipudi, were present to bless the couple.

Reports suggest that Sreenivas and Kavya had been in a relationship for some time before deciding to take their relationship to the next level. Kavya Reddy is said to be from Hyderabad and is not connected to the film industry.

Photos from the engagement ceremony have now surfaced on social media and are quickly going viral among fans. While the engagement has been completed, the families have not yet announced the official wedding date.

Sreenivas, the son of well-known producer Bellamkonda Suresh, made his film debut with Alludu Seenu and later appeared in films like Rakshasudu and Jaya Janaki Nayaka.