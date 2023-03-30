Audience Leaks Dasara Movie Scenes On Social Media

Mar 30, 2023, 10:45 IST
Nani’s Dasara movie has hit the theatres, and it is getting a massive response from the critics. The audience praises Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s performances in the movie. Nani’s role as Dharani is receiving a positive response, and he did not disappoint viewers by picking up a unique role. Dasara US collections crossed $550K and counting on its first day. Audiences are leaked a few Dasara movie clips on social media.


