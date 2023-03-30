Audience Leaks Dasara Movie Scenes On Social Media

Nani’s Dasara movie has hit the theatres, and it is getting a massive response from the critics. The audience praises Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s performances in the movie. Nani’s role as Dharani is receiving a positive response, and he did not disappoint viewers by picking up a unique role. Dasara US collections crossed $550K and counting on its first day. Audiences are leaked a few Dasara movie clips on social media.

And My Twood fav #Nani getting celebrated the way he shud with #Dasara 🥹🔥 pic.twitter.com/7hwZ2jLjwI — Addictey✨ (@CaddictsCw) March 30, 2023

#Dasara stunning action scene entry scene ke Theatre lu daddarillipoindi pic.twitter.com/vBUiSuGVgy — Bunny Sam (@BunnysamSam) March 30, 2023

#Dasara was an awesome commercial action drama! Nani reinvented himself by playing his most vulnerable character yet. Keerthy Suresh has a great role & had some of the loudest applause in my screening. @odela_srikanth can’t believe this is your DEBUT film man 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. pic.twitter.com/8MejPOUkiy — Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) March 30, 2023

#Dasara - Good 1st Half ❤️ The overall village setup and nativity has come out well along with a few good sequences despite a somewhat slow pace. #Nani has outdone himself. Sets up well for the 2nd half@NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @odela_srikanth @Music_Santhosh @SLVCinemasOffl pic.twitter.com/5rQrog5ZMT — Rajesh (@Rajesh990445) March 30, 2023

#Dasara - 2nd half Starts Well , Story line Super @odela_srikanth 👍🏻, MASSive scenes🔥, Emotional Scenes 👌💥 Acting is Top Notch @NameisNani ❤️👌 Dharani, his Career best performance 💥👍 @KeerthyOfficial Is Also Brilliant performance ❤️ Climax fight 👌🥵 3.7/5 Review pic.twitter.com/rGUBBsJjqD — vikram~ (@mr_local05) March 29, 2023