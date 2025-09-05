Atharvaa Murali’s Tunnel Trailer Review: Edge Of The Seat Thriller

Atharvaa Murali, who enjoys a strong fan base in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, is back with another intriguing project Thanal, releasing in Telugu as Tunnel. This racy action thriller, packed with intense emotion, is directed by Ravindra Madhava and stars Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, with Ashwin Kakumanu portraying the antagonist.

Set for a theatrical release on September 12, the Telugu version is being presented by A Raju Nayak under Lachuram Productions. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled a powerful Telugu trailer.

Tunnel centres on an intense face-off between two men on opposing sides of the law- a newly recruited police officer (Atharvaa Murali) and a former soldier turned fugitive (Ashwin Kakumanu). But the film is much more than a conventional manhunt. It delves into how a single life-altering event drives two individuals down dramatically different paths, one choosing justice, the other descending into chaos.

At its core, Tunnel is a haunting exploration of trauma, choice, and consequence. Alongside edge-of-the-seat thrills, the narrative also offers a compelling romantic subplot and emotionally charged moments.

Director Ravindra Madhava weaves the story with gripping intensity, while Atharvaa Murali shines as the earnest young cop. Lavanya Tripathi brings grace and innocence to her role, and Ashwin Kakumanu delivers a powerful performance as the tormented antagonist.

On the technical front, the trailer looks polished and promising. The film boasts a strong crew, with Justin Prabhakaran composing the music, Sakthi Saravanan handling cinematography, and Kalaivanan in charge of editing.

With its gripping narrative and emotionally layered storytelling, Tunnel sets high expectations as it races toward its theatrical release.