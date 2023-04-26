BAPATLA: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins the list of South actresses who have had temples built and dedicated in their names by die-hard fans. One such devotee from Andhra Pradesh named Tenali Sandeep who out of admiration for his favorite actress decided to build a temple in her honour and that too within his residential premises.

Sandeep, who lives in Alapadu in Chunduru Mandal of Bapatla district, has constructed the temple as a symbol of his appreciation for her philanthropic work. He has taken care to have the Shaakuntalam actress's idol crafted where she is seen with her hair open.

The final touches for the bust are still going on, while the construction work for the temple is nearing completion.

This kind of reverence for actresses is quite popular in the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu. Actresses like Khushbu Sundar, Namitha, and Hansika Motwani have had temples built in their honour. This is probably the first time a fan from Andhra Pradesh has built a temple for an actress.

So deep was his affection for the Yashoda actress that Sandeep also undertook a pilgrimage to different religious places to pray for her health and recovery after she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Sandeep has announced that the temple will be inaugurated on the 28th of April which happens to be Samantha's 36th birthday.

Samantha was born on 28 April 1987 to a Telugu father, Joseph Prabhu, and a Malayali mother, Ninette Prabhu in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The actress who has had a successful acting career both in Tamil and Telugu films has now forayed into the OTT platform. She was seen in the second season of The Family Man and Samantha is currently preparing to finish filming for Citadel India with Varun Dhawan. The actress also waits for the release of her Telugu movie Khushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

