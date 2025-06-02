Anushka Shetty's Ghaati Release Date Locked for July 11, 2025

Queen Anushka Shetty’s first look and character introduction glimpse from the much-awaited movie Ghaati were unveiled on her birthday, and the response was phenomenal. Following this, the makers released an equally gripping character glimpse of the male lead, featuring Tamil star Vikram Prabhu in a fierce and intense avatar, further amplifying the buzz around the film. Helmed by creative director Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. The film is already generating strong excitement, thanks to overwhelming response for the glimpses.

Today, the makers came up with an update on the film’s release date. Ghaati will be hitting the screens on July 11th. The makers will launch a fresh promotional campaign soon. The release date poster features Anushka, Vikram Prabhu, and others carrying bags as they wade through a river, hinting at an intense and gripping journey.

Ghaati marks a highly awaited reunion between Anushka Shetty and director Krish, following their critically acclaimed and commercially successful collaboration in Vedam. It also marks Anushka’s fourth association with UV Creations.

Ghaati promises to be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters must confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

The technical team of Ghaati promises a top-notch movie experience. Manojh Reddy Katasani’s eye-catching cinematography brings the film’s world to life, while Nagavelli Vidya Sagar’s music adds to its intense mood. The film also benefits from Thota Tharrani’s art direction and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu and Venkat N Swamy. With strong and impactful dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra, Ghaati aims to keep the audience fully engaged.

Ghati is set to release across multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.