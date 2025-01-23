Anil Ravipudi on Chiranjeevi Film - Too Early To Talk About It

With Sankranthiki Vasthunnam creating history, blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has once again taken the Telugu film industry by storm. The movie has already grossed over 200 crores worldwide in just seven days, and is already a massive hit. Anil Ravipudi completes 10 years as a director today, and on the occasion, he interacted with the press. Here are some key excerpts from his conversation:

How has this ten-year journey been as a director? What highs and lows have you experienced?

Luckily, my journey has been filled with highs, thanks to the incredible support of the audience. Every film I’ve made over these ten years has been a unique experience. Audiences have supported me across all genres, and with each film, I’ve taken a step forward. This Sankranthi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam was a resounding success. I owe this to the audience, and my heartfelt gratitude goes to them. This success isn't ordinary – crossing 100 crores in share within six days and 200 crores in gross in just a week is nothing short of a miracle. It's a historic achievement in my career. The audience has sent a strong message that family entertainers have massive potential at the box office.

Have you reached the goal you set when you started your career?

My dream was always to become a director, and that was fulfilled with Pataas. Everything beyond that feels like a bonus. The audience has given me a life and I am focused on giving them "paisa vasool" entertainment. That’s exactly what I aim to do.

• Every movie in these ten years has been a wonderful experience. I’ve been blessed to work with amazing heroes. Without Kalyan Ram, my career wouldn't have existed. He not only produced but also gave me the opportunity to direct. I will always credit him for these ten years. From Supreme with Sai Dharam Tej to Raja the Great with Ravi Teja, F2 with Venkatesh, Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu, F3 with Venkatesh again, Bhagwant Kesari with Balakrishna, and now Sankranthiki Vasthunnam – every film with every hero has been a memorable experience. It's an incredible feeling to work with heroes I once admired from the audience.

• I feel emotional when I hear stories like a friend sharing that his mother came to the cinema after 30 years to watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Some audience members even watched the film from wheelchairs. People who had stayed away from cinemas came back, and it was heartwarming to see that.

• This is the strength of family entertainment. It's a genre that gives me confidence, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to make films in it.

What have you earned in your ten-year career?

The love of the audience, who have supported my films, is the biggest reward I’ve earned. It's an invaluable treasure that keeps growing with every film. This Sankranti, the audience once again showed me the true value of this support. I feel like a multimillionaire when it comes to audience love (laughs).

Did you expect such massive success when you wrote the story for Sankranthiki Vasthunnam?

When we wrote the script, we were hoping to create a good entertainer, like F2. However, the success we’re witnessing now is beyond our imagination. Even on the eighth day, the film's box office numbers are surprising us. The final count will be even more astonishing. It’s a huge victory for Venkatesh and our entire team.

Do you think the Sankranti season helped propel the film's success?

The season advantage contributes around 20%, but 80% depends on the content. I don’t believe a season can save a film if the content isn't good. If the film is strong, it will take off. We felt that Sankranthiki Vasthunnam offered a fresh perspective, with the story of a man navigating his relationship with his wife and ex-girlfriend. This was something unique, and I believe the audience connected with that.

Our promotions were also well-planned, and Venkatesh's involvement was a miracle. His participation in reels and skits was something unbelievable. There’s something in this film that sparked the audience’s interest to watch it.

How does it feel to be trending on BookMyShow?

It’s an amazing feeling. When you look at the records on BookMyShow, you can see how many people are genuinely interested in watching the film. Ticket sales have been record-breaking since day one. The success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is like the eighth wonder in my career.

What was your reaction when Dil Raju and Shirish said in the success meet that you saved them from an abyss?

It’s not just me; the credit goes to the audience. Dil Raju has delivered many successes, and the audience stood by us this time. The grand success of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is a wonder and a case study. We all need to understand why this movie became such a big hit, and we’re all enjoying the success.

What’s your secret to success?

I write every film with the audience in mind. I analyze my strengths and weaknesses carefully and stick to what the audience expects from me while expanding on it. I believe in the audience's judgment, and they are the reason I am here today.

What has changed in you over these ten years? What have you learned?

I haven’t changed much. Earlier, I used to react to everything, but now I focus on my work. I continue to watch films every Friday, and I learn from them. I’ve been doing this for ten years, and I’ll keep doing it.

How was your journey before becoming a director?

Looking back, the journey before Pataas was inspiring and emotional. It was all about hard work and patience. We made Pataas on a compact budget, and it turned into a triple blockbuster. That success laid a strong foundation for my career and continues to inspire me.

Is the character of Bulli Raju inspired by Hai Hai Nayaka?

Yes, I’ve always enjoyed Jandhyala's films, and Hai Hai Nayaka had a unique and humorous sound effects. I designed Bulli Raju’s character with a similar influence, keeping in mind the OTT consumption habits of kids today. The audience seems to be enjoying it.

How does it feel when people compare you to EVV?

EVV is a legend, and I grew up watching his films. Being compared to him is the greatest compliment I could receive. I take it as a huge responsibility and strive to live up to that legacy.

How will the film with Chiranjeevi be?

It’s too early to talk about my upcoming film with Chiranjeevi, but we are working hard to find the perfect script. I am determined to present him in a way that’s completely different from what people expect.

When will you direct Nagarjuna?

I definitely want to direct Nagarjuna. I’ve always wanted to make a film like Hello Brother with him. My goal is to direct all four pillars of Telugu cinema – Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and Balakrishna. I will make it happen.