Anasuya Son Upanayam: Thread Ceremony Photos Go Viral

Tollywood actress Anasuya Bharadwaj today hosted a traditional Upanayanam ceremony for her elder son, Shaurya Bharadwaj, at her newly built home. The event, celebrated with full spiritual rituals, was shared by Anasuya on her Instagram. The ceremony also coincided with Hanuman Jayanti, adding extra significance to the occasion.

Upanayanam, or the sacred thread ceremony, is a key Hindu ritual that marks the beginning of a young boy’s spiritual journey. It involves wearing the Yajnopavita (sacred thread) and signifies the start of Vedic education and the practice of dharma.

Anasuya shared her joy and emotions through heartfelt photos on social media, writing a moving note about the ceremony. “With this ceremony, we, as your parents and family, feel spiritually reborn,” she expressed. She also mentioned that the ritual was a promise to pass on spiritual and cultural values to future generations. “May Hanuman ji always guide you on the path of righteousness,” she added.

In addition to the ceremony, Anasuya moved into her new house today. She had previously shared her excitement about entering her dream home, which she named Sri Rama Sanjeevani. Originally planning to call it “Sanjeevani,” she followed her guru’s advice to include “Sri Rama” for spiritual significance.

The housewarming ceremony included rituals like Homa, Sri Satyanarayana Vratam, and Marakata Linga Rudrabhishekam. One particularly emotional moment occurred when her guru showed her an image of Lord Hanuman, indicating that He had spiritually graced the house that day, leaving Anasuya deeply moved.

Fans and followers flooded Anasuya’s social media with blessings and warm wishes, congratulating her on both the Upanayanam ceremony and her new home. Many praised her for staying rooted in tradition while balancing modern life.