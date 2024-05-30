Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Card & Wedding Date is Here

Mega wedding is on cards. Anant Ambani, son of India's business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is all set to take place on July 12th with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The couple got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Jan 2023 at Mukesh Ambani's plush home Antilla, Mumbai. Radhika is daughter of Pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare.

The highly anticipated wedding of Anant and Radhika will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The wedding will be conducted in accordance with traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

Despite rumours of the Ambani family choosing an international venue, the wedding will be held in Mumbai itself. Invitations, in the form of traditional red and gold cards, have been sent to esteemed guests, providing details of the three-day celebration.

The main wedding ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12th, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The dress code for this event is traditional Indian attire, as communicated to the guests.

On Saturday, July 13th, Shubh Aashirwad, or Divine Blessings, will take place with the dress code specified as Indian formals.

The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, organised by the Ambani family, will be held on Sunday, July 14th. The dress code for this event is Indian Chic.

All functions will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in BKC. As the wedding preparations begin, there is much anticipation about the traditional rituals and how they will be performed, setting new trends for Indian weddings. The main wedding functions and ceremonies will adhere to traditional Vedic Hindu standards and will showcase the best of India to the world.