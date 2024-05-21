Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 2nd Pre-Wedding on Luxurious Cruise, Date & Deets Inside

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is getting ready to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shalia Merchant. Their wedding, set for July, has been preceded by grand pre-wedding celebrations. From March 1 to March 3, a star-studded event took place in Jamnagar, attended by celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Now, the Ambani family plans a second pre-wedding bash for the couple from May 28 to May 30. This time, the celebration will be aboard a luxury cruise, spanning 4380 km over three days, starting from Italy and travelling to southern France. The guest list is expected to include renowned personalities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others, along with 600 hospitality staff.

Previously, the sangeet ceremony witnessed energetic performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, while a touching moment was captured in a video shared by Karan Johar. Bollywood stars graced the pre-wedding party in Jamnagar, where international sensation Rihanna performed on the first day, and the second day was filled with Bollywood glamour. Athletes like Sachin Tendulkar and cricketers like MS Dhoni also joined the festivities, along with notable figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, making it a truly star-studded affair.