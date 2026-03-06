Allu Arjun Shares Heartfelt Post for Allu Sneha on Their 15th Wedding Anniversary

Tollywood star Allu Arjun recently celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy and shared a heartfelt message on social media. The actor posted romantic pictures of the couple and expressed his gratitude for her constant support throughout their journey together.

In his post, the actor wished his wife with a sweet message, thanking her for being an important part of his life and success. He described their relationship as a beautiful journey filled with love, laughter, and companionship. The couple looked elegant in the photos shared online, quickly grabbing the attention of fans.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot on March 6, 2011, in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Over the years, the couple has become one of the most admired celebrity pairs in the Telugu film industry. They are parents to two children and frequently share family moments on social media.

The anniversary post went viral on social media, with fans and celebrities sending warm wishes to the couple.