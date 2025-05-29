Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR React to Telangana Government’s Gaddar Film Awards 2024

The Telangana State Government has officially announced the Gaddar Film Awards for 2024, recognising outstanding talent in the Telugu film industry. Leading the list of honorees is actor Allu Arjun, who was named Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa 2. Expressing his gratitude, Allu Arjun called the award a great honor and extended heartfelt thanks to the Telangana government. He also credited Pushpa 2 director Sukumar, the producers, and the entire team for their collective effort. Allu Arjun dedicated the award to his fans.

I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour . All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 29, 2025

Actor Jr. NTR also shared his thoughts on the newly launched awards, appreciating the Telangana government's initiative to honour cinematic excellence through the Gaddar Awards. He congratulated all the winners, with special mention to choreographer Ganesh, who won Best Choreographer for the film Devara.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024. It’s truly heartwarming to see the Government of Telangana take this initiative starting this year. Also, congrats to Ganesh Acharya ji on winning the Best Choreographer award for his work in Devara. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 29, 2025

The Gaddar Film Awards were announced on Thursday, with jury chairperson Jayasudha unveiling winners across 11 categories. In the Best Feature Film category, three films were recognised: Kalki, Pottel, and Lucky Bhaskar.

Actress Nivetha Thomas was awarded Best Actress for her role in 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 14, celebrating the best in Telugu cinema with this newly instituted honour named after the legendary folk artist and activist, Gaddar.