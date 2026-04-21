Allu Arjun After RAAKA: Prashanth Neel, Lokesh Kanagaraj in Line

Allu Arjun is likely to anchor his professional commitments out of Mumbai in the coming years as his slate of high-profile, pan-India films continues to grow. While Hyderabad will remain his home base, the actor is expected to increasingly operate from Mumbai to better manage his expanding lineup.

Since the launch of Raaka in June 2025, Allu Arjun has been making frequent trips to the city. Industry insiders now suggest that this could evolve into a more structured shift, with Mumbai serving as his primary work hub for the foreseeable future.

The move comes amid a packed pipeline of big-budget projects. Following Raaka, the star is said to be in talks for a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, along with another ambitious venture that could be helmed by Prashanth Neel. Several portions of these projects are expected to be shot in Mumbai, alongside international schedules.

Sources describe the decision as a calculated step rather than a relocation. With multiple large-scale collaborations involving top filmmakers, operating from Mumbai is expected to streamline logistics, coordination, and scheduling. At the same time, Allu Arjun will continue to divide his time between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

There has also been ongoing buzz about a potential collaboration with Prashanth Neel on a high-octane action film, tentatively titled Ravanam. While both are currently occupied with other commitments, the project remains on the table.

Overall, the shift underlines Allu Arjun’s intent to strengthen his pan-India footprint while retaining his roots in the Telugu film industry.