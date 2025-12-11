Akhanda 2 Ticket Rate Hike: Telangana High Court Quashes GO

In a major setback to the makers of Akhanda-2, the Telangana government has suspended the hike in ticket prices for the movie’s special premiere shows. Acting on a petition filed in the Telangana High Court, the government has issued notices to the Telangana State Film Development Corporation and the film’s production house, seeking an explanation regarding the ticket rate revision.

The High Court has postponed the next hearing to tomorrow, leaving uncertainty over the screening schedule. Meanwhile, the premiere shows are slated to begin at 8 PM tonight, and thousands of fans have already purchased tickets priced as high as ₹600.

The sudden suspension has created confusion among distributors and exhibitors, as the decision may affect the film’s planned grand opening. Akhanda-2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and the ticket price controversy has now taken a legal turn just hours before its premiere.