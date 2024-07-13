Aishwarya Rai Arrives Separately, Fuels Rumors Of Discord With Abhishek 

Amitabh Bachchan, his wife, daughter, and Abhishek Bachchan were seen posing together for the camera on the red carpet. However, what caught everyone's attention was that Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya arrived separately for the same wedding and posed alone for pictures.

Rumors also surfaced that Aishwarya and her daughter left the event on their own without meeting or mingling with other family members. Aishwarya's perceived lack of interaction with the Bachchan family has become a hot topic on social media, sparking speculation of trouble in paradise for Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan.

Social media is abuzz with rumors that Aishwarya has a strained relationship with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, which could be the reason for their separate arrivals and departures. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek have yet to comment on these latest gossips.