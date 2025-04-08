Aasif Khan opens up on working with Sanjay Dutt in 'The Bhootnii'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Aasif Khan is all set to entertain audiences in the upcoming mass horror comedy "The Bhootnii", opposite Sanjay Dutt.

He will be seen playing the role of Nasir, a quirky villager, bringing a unique blend of humour and suspense to the film.

Sharing his experience on set, Aasif revealed an inspiring anecdote about Sanjay Dutt’s dedication to his craft. “It was truly inspiring to see Sanjay sir’s passion for acting. Even after finishing his own scenes for the day, he would stick around to help us with cues. His presence brought a whole new energy to the set, and his kindness as an actor made it even more special to perform alongside him,” said Aasif Khan.

Previously, Sanjay Dutt shared what drew him to the role of a ghostbuster in “The Bhootnii.”

Revealing the unique aspects of the character that sparked his interest, Sanjay shared, “I love comedies. 'The Bhootnii' is a film that is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character, which has mass appeal.”

Helmed by Siddhant Sachdev, "The Bhootnii" features a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Beyou Nick.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, "The Bhootnii" is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

"The Bhootnii" will be locking horns with Akshay Kumar’s “Kesari: Chapter 2” at the box office.

