Aishwarya, Aaradhya at Birthday Party; Abhishek's Absence Fuels Divorce Rumours!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently accompanied her cousin to an event for his birthday. And though rare in personal life, fans could catch a glimpse of the glamorous actress in an intimate family affair that was quite distant from the glamour of Bollywood. Everyone was dressed in simple attires for the befitting occasion.

The cake-cutting ceremony was attended by the actress and her mother, Vrinda Rai, and other family members. Her fans suspected that Aishwarya was a bit of an outcast among her mother and all the women in the family.

Aishwarya's husband, Abhishek Bachchan, was nowhere to be seen at the extravaganza held Tuesday night. His return from the shooting of "Housefull 5" in London can explain his absence.

Netizens complimented the simplicity of the Aishwarya family but one took it as simplicity and humility. Another cool thing noticed was that there is a quite uncanny resemblance between Aishwarya and her relatives.

This heartwarming family moment comes at a time when there have been rumours regarding the separation between Aishwarya and Abhishek. However, Aishwarya answered the first rumours regarding separation by issuing a sweet birthday wish to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on October 11.

Also read: Spider-Man 4 Confirmed, Tom Holland Reveals Major Update