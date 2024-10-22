After Queen Elizabeth II, Ram Charan To Get Wax Statue Alongside Pet Rhyme At Madame Tussaud

Ram Charan is set to immortalize his global stardom with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore, scheduled to arrive in the summer 2025. The announcement, made at the star-studded 2024 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi, saw Charan presented with the "Madame Tussauds of the Future Award" in recognition of his remarkable contributions to cinema and his global appeal.

"It's truly an honor to join the prestigious lineup of superstars at Madame Tussauds Singapore," expressed Ram Charan. "As a kid, I remember being awestruck by the lifelike figures of legendary actors, never dreaming I would one day be among them. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion I have for my craft, and I'm grateful to Madame Tussauds for this incredible opportunity."

Adding a unique touch to his figure, Ram Charan's beloved pet, Rhyme, will also be featured, making him the only celebrity, apart from Queen Elizabeth II, to have a pet immortalized alongside them. "Having Rhyme join me in this special experience means the world to me," Charan shared. "He's a significant part of my life, and this representation perfectly encapsulates the synergy between my work and my personal life."

The partnership between IIFA and Madame Tussauds Singapore, which began in 2017, continues to bring together a celebration of Indian cinema on a global stage, allowing fans to engage with their favorite stars in a unique way.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with IIFA and to welcome Ram Charan to the prestigious lineup of Indian cinema icons at Madame Tussauds Singapore,” said Alex Ward, Regional Director, Gateway Asia, Merlin Entertainments. "This partnership reaffirms our commitment to showcasing the global influence of Indian cinema and providing memorable experiences for our guests.”

The addition of Ram Charan's wax figure further strengthens the existing "IIFA Zone" at Madame Tussauds Singapore, which already features figures of iconic Indian cinema stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Amitabh Bachchan.