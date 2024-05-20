After Hema, This Telugu Actor Responds to Attending Rave Party Claims

Hyderabad: News of a raid on a Bengaluru rave party by Karnataka Police, reportedly attended by techies and Telugu actors, has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry.

Earlier, Telugu actress Hema denied reports that claimed she was part of the rave party in Bengaluru. Now, senior actor Srikanth, who was last seen in Kota Bommali PS movie, has now responded to the claims that he attended the rave party.

The actor has issued a clarification saying that there is no truth in the viral reports in the media which claimed he was at the party. Srikanth said he is not the kind of person who goes to pubs or attends rave parties.

“I don’t attend rave parties or visit pubs. Please don’t believe the fake news. I have no connection with the Bengaluru rave party. I have not left Hyderabad and am still at home. A section of electronic media has reported that I attended the rave party. My family members had a good laugh when they watched the news on some TV channels. Please don’t believe rumours,” Srikanth said.

Anti-Narcotics division of Karnataka Police arrested five people, including three drug peddlers, after raiding a rave party organised at GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City on Monday.

As the party continued past 2 a.m., the Narcotics wing sleuths raided the farmhouse. The police also found more than 15 luxury cars at the venue. According to police sources, more than 100 participants, including techies, Telugu film actors, models, and young men and women from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, were at the rave party.

