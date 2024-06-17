Ending 'VIP culture', Assam CM to pay own electricity bills

Guwahati, June 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government has decided to end the 'VIP culture' rule in paying power bills of senior government officials including the ministers.

CM Sarma said that from July 1, he will also pay the electricity bills of his residence.

"In the last 75 years after India got Independence, no Chief Minister in Assam had paid power bills on their own and the state government took the burden of paying it. Even though I was also enjoying free electricity for the last three years and I was unaware of the fact," he said.

Sarma said that soon after came to know that from a particular fund of the state government, the bills were paid, he issued an order to install electricity meters in the Chief Minister's residence.

He mentioned that all the ministers in the state will pay their own power bills starting July 1.

The senior government officials including those working in the state secretariat will have to pay bills for their own electricity consumption.

"We have already informed the senior state government officials about not getting free electricity anymore if they are staying at the quarters," the Chief Minister added.

He asserted that this decision will ease the burden of the state government and the power department will not have to hike the electricity tariffs.

Sarma said that to set an example, he and the Chief Secretary of the state will start paying their electricity bills from July 1 onwards.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote: "We are ending the #VIPCulture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using taxpayer money.

"Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption," he added.

