Encounter in J&K's Kishtwar enters 3rd day

Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) The encounter that started between security forces and terrorists at Gurinal village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on September 21 has entered its third day.

The police said on Monday that in continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village firing resumed as contact was established. The firing was exchanged from both sides.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, which were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources said the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.