Emma Mackey plays young politician, who battles all odds to become state governor in ‘Ella McCay’ trailer

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) The first trailer and poster of the upcoming political comedy drama film ‘Ella McCay’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 25 seconds in length presents the story of the titular character of a young politician who is battling personal problems like her father falling for another woman.

Despite all odds, she becomes the governor of the state she was born in. The film features a star-studded cast of Emma Mackey, Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Rebecca Hall, Julie Kavner, Becky Ann Baker, and Joey Brooks, with Albert Brooks and Woody Harrelson.

Ella McCay, essayed by Emma, is an idealistic young woman, who juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them.

It was announced in November 2023 that James L. Brooks was set to write and direct his first film in thirteen years, with 20th Century Studios set as the distributor. Jack Lowden and Rebecca Hall joined the cast. Principal photography began in Rhode Island on February 1, 2024. Filming was announced as wrapped on May 3, but as of January 2025, more scenes were planned to be shot in Rhode Island in March

‘Ella McCay’ is produced by James L. Brooks, p.g.a., Richard Sakai, p.g.a., Julie Ansell, p.g.a., and Jennifer Brooks and 20th Century Studios.

The film is written and directed by Academy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, and Disney Legend James L. Brooks.

Ella McCay is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 12, 2025. It was previously scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.

