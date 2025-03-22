Eleven TN fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody reach Chennai

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) After their release from Sri Lankan custody, 11 fishermen from Rameswaram returned to Chennai, providing relief to their families and communities.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials received them at the Chennai airport and arranged transport to Rameswaram on Friday night.

The fishermen were detained on February 2, 19, and 23 near the Indian maritime border close to Rameswaram.

The Sri Lankan Coast Guard intercepted their boats, seized the vessels, and took the fishermen into custody.

Following legal proceedings, they were jailed in Sri Lanka.

Responding to the situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wrote an urgent letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting diplomatic intervention to secure the fishermen's release.

Subsequently, officials from the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka held discussions with their Sri Lankan counterparts, leading to a favourable court ruling that ordered the release of all 11 fishermen. Since the detained fishermen did not possess passports, Indian embassy officials issued emergency certificates to facilitate their return. The embassy then arranged for their air travel to Chennai.

Earlier, 13 Tamil fishermen, including one who sustained gunshot injuries, arrived in Chennai late Thursday night after being released from Sri Lankan custody.

These fishermen were arrested on January 27 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

They hailed from Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal. The Sri Lankan Coast Guard intercepted two Indian fishing boats during the January incident, seized the vessels, and accused the fishermen of trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

During the arrest, 27-year-old Senthamizh from Karaikal suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire.

He received medical treatment in Sri Lanka and was repatriated along with the others. Upon arrival at Chennai Airport, Senthamizh was immediately taken by ambulance to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai for further medical care.

The remaining 12 fishermen were welcomed by Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department officials and provided transportation to their hometowns, by the state government.

CM Stalin had appealed to the Union Ministry of External Affairs to intervene in both cases, which led to the Indian embassy's successful negotiations with Sri Lankan authorities. Emergency travel documents were issued to facilitate their return.

Since the beginning of 2025, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended a total of 119 Indian fishermen and seized 16 fishing boats, escalating tensions between the two nations.

VP Sesuraja, a leading fishermen's representative from Tamil Nadu, highlighted the growing financial burden on the families of detained fishermen. "They are forced to pay heavy fines, and their livelihoods are disrupted for months," he said.

The recurring arrests and seizure of boats have created widespread fear among Tamil Nadu's fishing communities. Many fishermen are now hesitant to venture into the sea, fearing similar encounters.

Rajagopal C.M., a fishermen's leader from Thangachimadam, criticised the government's "inaction", stating, "Many Indian fishermen are still languishing in Sri Lankan jails, and their families are suffering tremendous financial distress."

He also pointed out that since 2018, nearly 270 Indian trawlers have been seized by Sri Lanka, severely impacting the fishing economy.

Reiterating his concern, Chief Minister Stalin emphasised the urgent need for diplomatic intervention to prevent future arrests and ensure the safety and security of Tamil Nadu's fishermen.

He said the resolution of this long-standing issue is vital for the survival and dignity of the fishing community.

