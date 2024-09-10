Electric two-wheeler scheme: Gujarat disbursed Rs 56 crore in aid for over 53,000 students

Gandhinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) More than 53,000 students in Gujarat have benefited from the state's ‘Financial Assistance Scheme for Battery-Powered Two-Wheelers’ since its launch in 2015-16, as per the government data.

The state government has provided financial aid amounting to Rs 56 crore through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, aimed at promoting the use of electric vehicles among students.

The scheme offers Rs 12,000 in assistance for two-wheeled battery-powered vehicles for students from Grade 9 to college. Additionally, 925 beneficiaries have received Rs 48,000 each under the ‘Tri-Wheel Vehicle Scheme’, designed to support rickshaw drivers and small entrepreneurs. This programme has disbursed Rs 4 crore so far.

Officials shared, “To further support the electric vehicle ecosystem, the Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 is offering financial incentives for the development of EV charging stations, thus expanding the infrastructure needed to encourage widespread adoption of electric vehicles.”

The officials said, “The Gujarat government plans to provide financial assistance for 7,500 two-wheelers and 1,000 tri-wheelers by 2024-25. The state has also implemented the Gujarat State Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 to promote the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations. Electric vehicles are being promoted for their low operational costs and environmental benefits, with the running cost for electric two-wheelers estimated at around Rs 0.20 per kilometre.”

In 2023, EV sales in the state increased by 28 per cent compared to the previous year, with 88,619 vehicles sold. This represents a significant jump from the 10,885 units sold in 2021, marking a 714 per cent growth over the past three years.

Several factors are driving this growth. Improved charging infrastructure has made it easier for EV owners to recharge their vehicles, while advancements in battery technology have enhanced performance and extended driving range. Additionally, government subsidies have made EVs more affordable, further encouraging adoption and contributing to the surge in sales.

