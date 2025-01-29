Elections to 6 MLC seats in Telugu states on February 27

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Elections to three seats each of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Legislative Councils from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies will be on February 27, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday.

The term of office of three members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (two Graduates' and one Teachers' constituency) and three members of the Telangana Legislative Council (one Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies) are expiring on March 29, 2025, due to retirement of the sitting members.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the poll notification will be issued on February 3.

Nominations can be filed till February 10 while the scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. February 13 will be the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures.

Polling will be held on February 27 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The poll panel said the counting of votes will be taken up on March 3.

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.

In Andhra Pradesh, elections will be held for the East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ constituencies and the Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam Teachers’ constituency. Illa Venkateswara Rao of Progressive Democratic Front (East-West Godavari), K. S. Lakshamana Rao of Progressive Democratic Front (Krishna-Guntur) and Pakalapati Raghu Varma, an independent (Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam) are retiring on March 29.

In Telangana, polling will be held for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency and the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituencies.

While the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency is held by the Congress, the teachers' constituencies are represented by Independents.

The BJP, which is eyeing an increased presence in the Telangana Legislative Council, has already announced candidates for three constituencies. It has named industrialist C. Anji Reddy for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates' constituency, currently represented by senior Congress leader and former Minister T. Jeevan Reddy, and educationist Malka Komaraiah for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers' constituency, while Puli Sarottham Reddy will contest from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency.

