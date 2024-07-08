Election Commission cancels parole of Punjab gangster Bhana till bypoll completion

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI), in view of the coming Jalandhar West by-election, on Monday directed the parole of gangster Daljit Singh Bhana be cancelled till the election process is over.

The Congress and the BJP had filed complaints with the commission against Bhana's parole and sought it be cancelled.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab has informed the Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar about the instructions of the ECI. It has directed that in order to carry out the smooth election process and in view of the complaints received, the parole of Bhana should be cancelled till the completion of the by-election process.

In October 2017, the Jalandhar Additional Sessions Court had convicted Bhana in a double murder case of 2014.

Both the Congress and the BJP had alleged that the AAP government allowed Bhana’s parole from a Patiala jail on July 2. following which the A-grade gangster, who belongs to Jalandhar West, was aggressively campaigning for the ruling party.

