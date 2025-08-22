Efforts on to export Tripura products to South Asian nations, including B'desh: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that efforts are underway to export the state's various value-added products to South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.

Releasing the 'Viksit Tripura-2047 Vision Document', the Chief Minister said that like the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' is the main mantra of the Tripura government.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not a government programme but a mass movement now.

Chief Minister Saha announced that the state government has adopted the 'Vocal for Local' strategy, giving priority to purchase and promotion of local products.

"Through the combined efforts, we want to make a 'Atmanirbhar Tripura' and self-reliant of each citizen. Through innovation, India will take to the global arena in artificial intelligence, space exploration, biotechnology and the renewable energy sector," CM Saha said.

He added that during 2023-24, Tripura's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 14.21 per cent, securing second position among the eight northeastern states.

Tripura is also in the second position in Northeast in the per capita income category.

The Chief Minister said that in Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0, Tripura conducted 'Gram Sabha' in 100 per cent panchayats and Tripura and Kerala are the only two states in the country that achieved this success.

As per the NITI Aayog categorisation, considering the state's performance in various sectors, Tripura is a frontrunner state in India, he added.

Responding to the criticism of the opposition parties, CM Saha said that after the BJP-led government came to power in the state in 2018, so far 19,742 government jobs were provided while thousands of others engaged in outsourcing systems and other employment opportunities.

Under the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY), 4.26 lakh families, including government employees, who are not covered under PM-JAY would get the benefit of health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh each, he said, adding that Tripura is the first state in India to introduce the e-office platform up to the gram panchayat level.

The Chief Minister said that on June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy after Goa and Mizoram.

"By successfully implementing the 'ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura's literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent," CM Saha added.

He said that Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state.

Among the six lakh self-help group members in Tripura, as many as 1,08,281 women emerged as 'Lakhpati Didis' through their engagement in various enterprising units, the Chief Minister added.

He said that beyond financial success, these 'Lakhpati Didis' inspire others by adopting sustainable livelihood practices and achieving a decent standard of living.

