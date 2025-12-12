Winter Holidays 2025: Delhi–NCR, UP & J&K School Vacation Schedule Out

The severe winter conditions in North India have prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to declare winter vacations in schools. As the cold wave continues to intensify, schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from 20 December to 31 December. This means students will get a 12-day winter break.

Since dense fog and extreme cold weather usually persist until the end of December, the government has announced winter vacations until 31 December.

When Will Winter Vacations Begin in Delhi–NCR? (School Holidays Schedule)

Delhi–NCR will also observe winter vacations soon. Several schools have already started the winter break from Christmas, which will continue until 1 January.

Meanwhile, some schools will begin their winter holidays from 1 January, lasting for nearly 10 days.

As a result, most schools in the region are expected to reopen in the second week of January 2026.

However, students preparing for board examinations may be called for extra classes during the winter vacation period.

Schools Closed in Jammu & Kashmir Due to Severe Cold

Owing to the harsh winter in Jammu & Kashmir, schools across the region have already been shut since 26 November.

Pre-primary schools were closed starting 26 November 2025.

Holidays for Classes 1 to 8 began on 1 December 2025.

Classes 9 to 12 were closed from 11 December.

All schools in Jammu & Kashmir are scheduled to reopen on 22 February 2026.