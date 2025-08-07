WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Check UG Seat Allotment at wbcap.in

Aug 07, 2025, 11:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is set to release the WBCAP Merit List 2025 for Phase 1 of Undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7. Students who applied through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) can now check their seat allotment status online at the official portal – wbcap.in.

WBCAP UG Admissions 2025: What You Need to Know

Candidates who registered successfully must log in to verify their merit rank and allotted college/course. Allotted students are required to complete the admission process within the deadline to confirm their seats.

WBCAP Merit List 2025 – Highlights

  • Based on Class 12 (or equivalent) marks.
  • Lists shortlisted candidates with their college, course, and merit rank.
  • Marks the beginning of first-phase allotment for UG seats in West Bengal colleges.

How to Check Your WBCAP Seat Allotment 2025:

Follow these steps to access your seat allotment and download the admission letter:

  • Go to the official WBCAP portal – www.wbcap.in
  • Click on the "Student Login" section
  • Enter your User ID and Password
  • View your dashboard for seat allotment details
  • Download the Allotment Letter
  • Complete the online admission process as per the schedule

What To Do After Merit List Release?

  • If you’ve been allotted a seat, here’s what to do next:
  • Pay the seat acceptance fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR code
  • Download the Provisional Admission Slip
  • Report to the allotted college for document verification within the specified timeline

Need Help?

For assistance, reach out to the WBCAP Helpline:

Stay updated with all the latest WBCAP news and admission alerts. Bookmark this page for further updates on Phase 2 counselling, seat withdrawals, and final admissions.


Read More:

Tags: 
WBCAP Merti List
Advertisement
Back to Top