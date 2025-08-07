WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Check UG Seat Allotment at wbcap.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is set to release the WBCAP Merit List 2025 for Phase 1 of Undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7. Students who applied through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) can now check their seat allotment status online at the official portal – wbcap.in.

WBCAP UG Admissions 2025: What You Need to Know

Candidates who registered successfully must log in to verify their merit rank and allotted college/course. Allotted students are required to complete the admission process within the deadline to confirm their seats.

WBCAP Merit List 2025 – Highlights

Based on Class 12 (or equivalent) marks.

Lists shortlisted candidates with their college, course, and merit rank.

Marks the beginning of first-phase allotment for UG seats in West Bengal colleges.

How to Check Your WBCAP Seat Allotment 2025:

Follow these steps to access your seat allotment and download the admission letter:

Go to the official WBCAP portal – www.wbcap.in

Click on the "Student Login" section

Enter your User ID and Password

View your dashboard for seat allotment details

Download the Allotment Letter

Complete the online admission process as per the schedule

What To Do After Merit List Release?

If you’ve been allotted a seat, here’s what to do next:

Pay the seat acceptance fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR code

Download the Provisional Admission Slip

Report to the allotted college for document verification within the specified timeline

Need Help?

For assistance, reach out to the WBCAP Helpline:

Stay updated with all the latest WBCAP news and admission alerts.