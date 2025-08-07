WBCAP Merit List 2025 Released: Check UG Seat Allotment at wbcap.in
The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is set to release the WBCAP Merit List 2025 for Phase 1 of Undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7. Students who applied through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Process (WBCAP) can now check their seat allotment status online at the official portal – wbcap.in.
WBCAP UG Admissions 2025: What You Need to Know
Candidates who registered successfully must log in to verify their merit rank and allotted college/course. Allotted students are required to complete the admission process within the deadline to confirm their seats.
WBCAP Merit List 2025 – Highlights
- Based on Class 12 (or equivalent) marks.
- Lists shortlisted candidates with their college, course, and merit rank.
- Marks the beginning of first-phase allotment for UG seats in West Bengal colleges.
How to Check Your WBCAP Seat Allotment 2025:
Follow these steps to access your seat allotment and download the admission letter:
- Go to the official WBCAP portal – www.wbcap.in
- Click on the "Student Login" section
- Enter your User ID and Password
- View your dashboard for seat allotment details
- Download the Allotment Letter
- Complete the online admission process as per the schedule
What To Do After Merit List Release?
- If you’ve been allotted a seat, here’s what to do next:
- Pay the seat acceptance fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR code
- Download the Provisional Admission Slip
- Report to the allotted college for document verification within the specified timeline
Need Help?
For assistance, reach out to the WBCAP Helpline:
- 1800-102-8014
- support@wbcap.in
Stay updated with all the latest WBCAP news and admission alerts. Bookmark this page for further updates on Phase 2 counselling, seat withdrawals, and final admissions.