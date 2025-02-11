School Holidays till February 14 in Varanasi; Online classes due to Mahakumbh Crowd!

Schools in Varanasi will go on holiday from February 10 to 14 due to heavy traffic congestion, which was created by Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Instead, the online classes would be held there so that no student would lose their lesson time.

The Basic Education Officer has announced that schools in urban areas will shift to online learning to avoid traffic problems. The decision aims to reduce disruptions to daily life caused by the large number of devotees visiting Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Rural areas will go on with their school activities as usual. However, urban areas will have classes conducted online until February 14. Routine administrative work will still be carried out. In regards to queries and concerns, the teachers are available to parents and students alike.

The decision was taken after the re-opening of schools on Monday had proved challenging in terms of traffic. The parents were anxious for the safety and timely reach to the school of their children, and many students even found it tough to reach their homes in such heavy traffic conditions.

Therefore, the authorities are looking forward to the online classes without much disruption from the Maha Kumbh Mela. In this way, a proper study routine can be maintained without hindrance, and parents may be comforted that their children will be safe.

Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the biggest Hindu pilgrimages that draws millions of devotees from all over the country. Although it is a very important event, it is a logistical nightmare for the local authorities. In this regard, by closing schools and shifting to online classes, the authorities are trying to minimize the impact of the event on daily life.

Also read: Kumbh Mela Tragedy: 7 Telugu Pilgrims Killed in Road Accident in MP