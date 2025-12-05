Uttar Pradesh School Holidays December 2025: Dates, Holidays and Reopening Details

December 2025 is an important month for students in Uttar Pradesh. Schools focus on finishing the syllabus, conducting tests, and preparing students for the new year. Along with academics, the month also includes the annual winter vacation, which gives students a much-needed break during the cold season.

Winter Vacation Dates for Most UP Schools

According to the academic calendar followed by government and many private schools:

Winter Vacation starts on December 20, 2025 (Saturday)

Winter Vacation ends on December 31, 2025 (Wednesday)

Total number of holidays: 12 days

Schools are expected to reopen on January 1, 2026, unless the cold wave becomes severe

This break is planned to protect children from harsh winter conditions and dense fog.

Winter Holidays for PM Shri / KV Schools

PM Shri Schools will follow a slightly shorter holiday schedule:

Holidays begin on December 23, 2025 (Tuesday)

Holidays end on January 1, 2026 (Thursday)

Total holidays: 10 days

Other Holidays in December 2025

Apart from the vacation period, a few single-day holidays fall in December:

December 23 (Tuesday) – Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birthday (Public Holiday)

December 24 (Wednesday) – Christmas Eve (Restricted Holiday; some schools may still operate)

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas Day (Gazetted Holiday)

Cold Wave Advisory for Parents

Winter conditions in Uttar Pradesh often bring last-minute changes. Parents should stay alert for:

Holiday extensions for students up to Class 8 if temperatures drop too low

Revised school timings, usually shifting morning classes to 10:00 AM

District-specific announcements from the District Magistrate

School updates via SMS or WhatsApp during the last week of December and the first week of January

Conclusion

December 2025 combines academic work with important holidays for students in Uttar Pradesh. With winter vacations, special holidays, and possible weather-related changes, parents and students should keep track of official updates to avoid confusion.

Also read: Telangana SSC Exam 2026 Timetable Delayed Due to Festival Holidays