UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Result OUT Now? Check Steps to Download Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination anytime soon. As the deadline approaches, candidates eagerly anticipate the release of their results to determine their success or failure.

It's usually expected of the UPSC to announce the result 15 days after the exam is done, and hence it's being projected that the results are likely to be released any time now.

Here's how to check the result:

Visit the official website of the commission—upsc.gov.in.

Go to the Result section

Click on the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Download merit list PDF

It's important to note that the UPSC CSE Prelims result is not yet out, and the expectation is that the result will be announced anytime soon owing to the past patterns of how the results were made public. Candidates are hereby advised to not panic and keep checking the UPSC website for constant updates on the same. If not in the next couple of days, the UPSC results will definitely be released by the end of this week, and regular updates will be provided to help candidates out on how to download the merit list and on other details.