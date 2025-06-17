UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 from Aug 22: Registration Opens from June 16 at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started accepting applications for the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 from today, June 16. Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam can now apply online at upsc.gov.in by June 25, 2025.

Key Details:

Exam Date: The Mains will begin from August 22, 2025, and will continue for five days.

Eligible Candidates: A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified in the prelims and are eligible to apply.

Application Fee: ₹200 (Exempted for SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates).

How to Apply:

Visit upsc.gov.in

Click on the "UPSC CSE 2025 Mains Registration" link.

Complete the registration and login.

Fill in the application form with correct details.

Upload documents and pay the fee, if applicable.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Make sure to read all instructions carefully before filling out the form and double-check your details to avoid mistakes.