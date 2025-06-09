Uniraj Results 2025 for BA, BSc Released: Rajasthan University Results Check Here

The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has officially declared the results for BA and BSc 1st and 3rd semester exams for the academic year 2024–25. Students who took these exams can now check their scores online at the official results website: result.uniraj.ac.in.

Courses Included

The results are available for a wide range of undergraduate courses such as:

BA Economics

BA English

BA Geography

BSc Physics

BSc Chemistry

BSc Mathematics

…and more.

Students are advised to check their results as soon as possible so they can move ahead with any academic or administrative processes.

How to Check Your Uniraj Results 2025

Go to https://result.uniraj.ac.in

Look for the link titled “BA/BSc 1st & 3rd Semester Results 2025”

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click Submit to view your result

Download and print your scorecard for future reference

👉 Click here for direct result link

Things to Keep in Mind

The university hasn’t announced dates for revaluation or photocopy requests yet.

If you find any issues with your result, contact your college’s examination office.

Official mark sheets will be distributed through your college later.

About Rajasthan University

Founded in 1947, the University of Rajasthan is one of the oldest and most respected universities in the state. It offers a wide variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs.

📢 For more updates, visit: www.uniraj.ac.in