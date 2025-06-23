UGC NET June 2025 Exam Admit Cards Releaed: Download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The wait is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC-NET June 2025 exams. The exams will be conducted from June 25 to June 29 in two shifts each day – the first shift from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

This computer-based test (CBT) will be held for 85 subjects and is important for those seeking a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts in universities, and Ph.D. admissions. The UGC-NET is held twice a year.

Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their application number and date of birth. If there are errors in the photo, signature, or QR code, they are advised to download the admit card again.

Click Here to Download Admit Cards on Official Website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in