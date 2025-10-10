UGC NET December 2025: NTA Issues Aadhaar Advisory, Here’s What You Should Know

As the registration process for the UGC NET December 2025 session draws near, the National Testing Agency has released an important advisory for candidates. The agency has announced that Aadhaar verification will now involve stricter checks, ensuring that every candidate’s personal details match their official records accurately.

In previous exam cycles, candidates could use their Aadhaar number for a relatively simple identity verification process. However, under the latest guidelines, any discrepancy in details such as name, date of birth, or gender will now require additional proof or supporting documentation. This measure aims to enhance transparency and reduce the chances of errors or impersonation during the registration process.

Candidates whose Aadhaar details completely match their academic and identity records can continue registering as usual. But those who have variations in spelling, differences in birth dates, or gender mismatches may have to provide supplementary documents. These can include a passport, PAN card, voter ID, or an officially gazetted document that reflects the correct information.

This move could especially impact candidates who have changed their names after marriage, those who had their Aadhaar generated years ago with minor clerical errors, or those whose documents are not fully updated. The NTA has urged applicants to verify their Aadhaar information in advance and make necessary corrections through the UIDAI portal before starting the registration process.

The registration window for UGC NET December 2025 is expected to open soon. Once it does, candidates can expect stricter verification at both the application and admit card stages. The updated procedure underscores the NTA’s commitment to maintaining exam integrity and ensuring that each candidate’s identity is validated accurately.

For aspirants, the message is clear. Before applying for UGC NET December 2025, make sure your Aadhaar details are completely accurate and consistent with your educational and personal records. Doing so will help avoid last-minute technical issues or delays during the registration process and ensure a smooth application experience.