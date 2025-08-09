Two-Day Holidays on August 9 and 10 in Telangana & AP; Heavy Rain Alert Issued

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to observe school holidays on August 9 (Raksha Bandhan) and August 10 (Sunday), but the celebrations may be dampened by heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in AP and Telangana, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

A strengthened surface trough over the Bay of Bengal has triggered moderate to heavy showers across the state since Thursday afternoon. According to the IMD, districts including Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains from evening till night. Other areas may also receive moderate to intense showers during this period.

Hyderabad, which saw severe waterlogging and traffic snarls on Thursday evening, is expected to remain mostly dry today, though isolated areas may see moderate to heavy rainfall later in the day.

Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and follow safety guidelines. With more rains in the forecast, the state is on high alert to prevent disruption and damage.