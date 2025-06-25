TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Shortly, Check Scores at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Secondary Board of Education (BSE) is set to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025. Students who sat for the supplementary examinations anxiously wait for the results to be announced, which are anticipated to be announced in the last week of June 2025.

TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 check

To obtain their results, students must go to the official website of the BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.in. When the results are announced, students are able to log into the website with their roll number acting as their login details. The results will be made available in online mode so that students can view their marks anywhere.

TS SSC Results 2025: A Recap

The BSE Telangana had earlier released the TS SSC results 2025 on April 30, 2025, with the overall pass percentage of 92.78%. Students, parents, and teachers were eagerly waiting for the results. After announcing the results, the board held the TS board 10th compartment exams from June 3 to June 13, 2025, for students who wanted to improve their marks.

Significance of Compartment Exams

The supplementary exams offer a chance to enhance students' scores and grades. Students who failed in the regular exams can take the opportunity to exhibit their knowledge and abilities. The supplementary exams are also vital for students who intend to enhance their scores in certain subjects.

Expected Release Date and Time

The TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 are expected to be released in the last week of June 2025. However, the exact date and time of the result declaration have not been officially confirmed. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates on the result release date and time.

Key Details

Here are some key details about the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025:

Expected Date of Release: Final week of June 2025

Result Time: To be announced

Direct Link: bse.telangana.gov.in

Login Credential: Roll number

What to Do Next

After the results are announced, the students can view their scores and take the required action to further pursue their academic goals. Students who are pleased with their scores can begin studying for their subsequent classes, whereas those who want to improve their scores can begin preparing for the next supplementary examinations.

Finally, the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 will soon be announced, and the students are eagerly waiting for the declaration of results. Students should watch for regular updates on the official website and keep checking their results from the day they are announced.

