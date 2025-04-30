TS SSC 2025 Results: Girls and Boys Pass Percentages!

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) has announced the TS SSC Result 2025 with a total pass percentage of 92.78%. Interestingly, girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.26%, as compared to boys who have scored a pass percentage of 91.32%. This imbalance indicates the recurring trend of girls performing better than boys in school examinations.

Result Highlights

Total pass percentage: 92.78% (an improvement from 91.31% in 2024)

Total registered candidates: 5,09,403

Girls pass percentage: 94.26%

Boys pass percentage: 91.32%

How to Check Results

Students can check their results on the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

To download the marks memo PDF, the students need to proceed with the following steps:

Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’ link

Submit your hall ticket number in the required field

Your TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download the marks memo and print a copy for future reference

Conclusion

The TS SSC Result 2025 presents the academic performance of Telangana students. Girls are performing better than boys, indicating that they are progressing noticeably in education. As the students proceed, they can capitalize on their strengths and improve in areas of weakness.

