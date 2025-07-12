TS EdCET and PECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Important Dates, Eligibility, and Admission Process

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish the counselling timetable for the Engineering Doctoral Common Entrance Test (EdCET) and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) 2025 on July 14. The counselling process will facilitate admissions to students in B.Ed, B.P.Ed, and D.P.Ed courses.

Important Dates for TS EdCET and PECET 2025 Counselling

The TSCHE has released the following key dates for the counselling process:

Release of TS EdCET and PECET 2025 notification: July 14, 2025

Online registration for TS EdCET: July 21-31, 2025

Online registration for PECET: July 23-29, 2025

Document verification for TS EdCET: July 23-26, 2025

Document verification for PECET: July 25-26, 2025

Correction of errors: August 2, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and July 30, 2025 (for PECET)

Web options (Phase 1) for TS EdCET: August 4-5, 2025

Web options (Phase 1) for PECET: July 31-August 1, 2025

Editing of web options: August 6, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 2, 2025 (for PECET)

Seat allotment: August 9, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 4, 2025 (for PECET)

Reporting to colleges: August 11-14, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 5-8, 2025 (for PECET)

Commencement of classes: August 18, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 11, 2025 (for PECET)

Counselling Process

The counselling procedure will consist of several steps, such as online registration, verification of documents, web options, allotment of seats, and reporting to colleges. The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website regularly for updates and follow the guidelines precisely so that the counselling procedure is smooth.

Courses Offered

The TS EdCET and PECET 2025 counselling procedure will provide admissions in the following courses:

B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)

B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education)

D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education)

Conclusion

The TS EdCET and PECET 2025 counselling schedule has been announced, and the counselling will take place shortly. Candidates are recommended to arrange all of their documents in hand and carefully follow the instructions so that there is a smooth counselling process. Now that the classes are going to start on August 18, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 11, 2025 (for PECET), candidates can expect to begin their studies very soon.

