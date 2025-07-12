TS EdCET and PECET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Important Dates, Eligibility, and Admission Process
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish the counselling timetable for the Engineering Doctoral Common Entrance Test (EdCET) and Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) 2025 on July 14. The counselling process will facilitate admissions to students in B.Ed, B.P.Ed, and D.P.Ed courses.
Important Dates for TS EdCET and PECET 2025 Counselling
The TSCHE has released the following key dates for the counselling process:
- Release of TS EdCET and PECET 2025 notification: July 14, 2025
- Online registration for TS EdCET: July 21-31, 2025
- Online registration for PECET: July 23-29, 2025
- Document verification for TS EdCET: July 23-26, 2025
- Document verification for PECET: July 25-26, 2025
- Correction of errors: August 2, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and July 30, 2025 (for PECET)
- Web options (Phase 1) for TS EdCET: August 4-5, 2025
- Web options (Phase 1) for PECET: July 31-August 1, 2025
- Editing of web options: August 6, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 2, 2025 (for PECET)
- Seat allotment: August 9, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 4, 2025 (for PECET)
- Reporting to colleges: August 11-14, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 5-8, 2025 (for PECET)
- Commencement of classes: August 18, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 11, 2025 (for PECET)
Counselling Process
The counselling procedure will consist of several steps, such as online registration, verification of documents, web options, allotment of seats, and reporting to colleges. The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website regularly for updates and follow the guidelines precisely so that the counselling procedure is smooth.
Courses Offered
The TS EdCET and PECET 2025 counselling procedure will provide admissions in the following courses:
- B.Ed (Bachelor of Education)
- B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education)
- D.P.Ed (Diploma in Physical Education)
Conclusion
The TS EdCET and PECET 2025 counselling schedule has been announced, and the counselling will take place shortly. Candidates are recommended to arrange all of their documents in hand and carefully follow the instructions so that there is a smooth counselling process. Now that the classes are going to start on August 18, 2025 (for TS EdCET) and August 11, 2025 (for PECET), candidates can expect to begin their studies very soon.
