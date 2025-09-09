Top News Today, September 9: National and International Updates for School Assembly
Sep 09, 2025, 10:58 IST
On September 9, 2025, students can remain in sync with the most significant national, international, educational, and sports news. Here's a brief overview of significant headlines appropriate for school assembly or class discussions.
National News
- Actress Kajal Aggarwal spoke on unfounded gossip regarding her death in a car crash. She asked everyone to concentrate on positivity and truth.
- In political developments, Indore's BJP mayor's son attacked central government policies. His remarks were appreciated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
- Onion rates in Andhra Pradesh decreased in recent times. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu declared a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹1,200 a quintal for supporting farmers.
- Other news includes efforts by the government to stabilize prices of essential commodities and keep track of inflation in different states.
International News
- The White House has refuted news about a birthday note attributed to Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, agreeing that it is "not his drawing."
- In London, a groom became a sensation by riding on horseback as his wedding entourage trailed behind in luxury vehicles, including Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz, stirring a commotion at a city center intersection.
- Greece was hit by an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude, and Athens was shaken with violent tremors. The authorities have been keeping a watch to maintain public safety.
Education News
- The Rajasthan High Court suspended its decision to cancel the sub-inspector recruitment examination, and the process is to go on for the time being.
- The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) informed the Delhi High Court that it would reconsider hiring lawyers on the basis of CLAT PG scores.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested an inquiry into university admissions to make the process transparent and fair.
- These events underscore the need for accountability and merit-based recruitment practices in education and public service.
Sports News
- Atlanta Braves' manager Brian Snitker attained his 800th career victory as the Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs.
- Sports commentators continue to point to the necessity of good leadership to achieve team victory.
Also read: Dussehra Holidays in AP: Schools Holidays from September 24 to October 2
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