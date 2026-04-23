Is There a School Holiday on April 24 in India?

As students and parents plan their schedules, many are wondering whether April 24, 2026, is a school holiday or a regular academic day. Here’s a clear and updated explanation.

Are Schools Closed on April 24, 2026?

No, April 24, 2026, is not a school holiday in India.

Since there are no festivals, public holidays, or special occasions falling on this date, schools across the country are expected to remain open and function normally.

Regular classes will be conducted

Exams and academic activities will continue

Attendance rules will remain unchanged

State-Wise School Holiday Status

School holidays in India can vary depending on regional calendars, weather conditions, or administrative decisions. However, for April 24, 2026:

Andhra Pradesh – Schools open

Telangana – Schools open

Tamil Nadu – Schools open

Karnataka – Schools open

Kerala – Some schools may begin summer vacations depending on their schedule

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh – Schools open

Why There Might Be Confusion

The confusion often arises due to:

Nearby weekends or previous holidays

Ongoing summer vacation schedules in some schools

Regional variations in academic calendars

Since April 24 falls on a regular Friday with no associated holiday, it continues as a normal school working day.

Important Note for Students and Parents

Always confirm with your school authorities for any local updates

Some private schools may follow different holiday schedules

Summer holidays may begin earlier in certain regions

Conclusion

April 24, 2026, is a regular working day for schools across India, with no general holiday announced. Students are expected to attend classes as usual unless their school informs them otherwise.

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