TG ICET Results 2025 to be Released Today at 3 PM – Check Rank Card at icet.tgche.ac.in

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, is ready to announce the Telangana Graduate Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 results today, July 7. The entry test was held on June 8 and 9, and those who appeared can soon download their TG ICET rank cards from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in.

According to different reports, the results of TG ICET 2025 are likely to be released at 3:00 PM, and students should have their login credentials ready to download their results promptly.

TG ICET 2025 Result Overview

The TG ICET 2025 results will be available in the form of a digital rank card, which candidates can access using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. Over 71,000 students took the exam this year, aiming for admission into MBA and MCA programs at colleges and universities in Telangana.

Where to Get TG ICET 2025 Results

Applicants can download the TG ICET 2025 rank cards from the official website — icet.tgche.ac.in. The rank card will show your performance, rank, and counseling eligibility status.

Steps to Download TG ICET 2025, Rank Card

Go to the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the 'TG ICET 2025 Result' link on the home page

Enter your Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth

Submit the details and see your result

Save the TG ICET 2025 rank card and download a copy for future use

TG ICET 2025 Passing Criterion

To pass the TG ICET 2025, General category candidates need to obtain a minimum of 25% marks. However, there is no minimum cutoff needed for the reserved category candidates according to official standards.

What's Next After TG ICET 2025 Result?

Students who achieve the cut-off marks will qualify for future TG ICET counseling sessions. Students will be able to get into MBA and MCA programs in participating universities and colleges of Telangana through this process.

Visit the official website frequently for the latest news, counseling dates, and direct download links for your TG ICET 2025 result.

