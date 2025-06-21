TG EdCET 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score at edcet.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Government has announced the results of the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025. The results were officially released today, June 21, at 4 PM. The entrance exam was conducted on June 1 for admissions into B.Ed colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2025–2026.

How to Check TG EdCET 2025 Result

Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to check and download their scorecards:

Visit the Official Website

Go to the official TG EdCET website: edcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the Results Link

On the homepage, click the link that says “Results.”

Enter Your Login Details

You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your required credentials.

Download Your Scorecard

Your TG EdCET 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

Key Information:

Result Date: June 21, 2025

Time of Release: 4:00 PM

Where to Check: On the official TG EdCET website

The results will determine a candidate’s eligibility for admission into B.Ed programs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Further details about counseling and the admission process will be announced soon by the concerned authorities.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on counseling schedules and admission guidelines.